Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 281 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

