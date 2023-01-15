Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 139.4% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.