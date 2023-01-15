Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

