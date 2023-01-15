Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 345 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

