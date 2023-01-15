Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

