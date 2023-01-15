Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 51,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
