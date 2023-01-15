J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

