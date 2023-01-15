Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,807 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

