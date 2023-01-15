Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

