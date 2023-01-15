Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

