Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 818,796 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 818,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

