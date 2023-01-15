Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 296 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Shares of ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

