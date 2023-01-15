Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.