Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $188.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FedEx

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.