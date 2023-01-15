Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 276 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $118,394,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,194,071 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.