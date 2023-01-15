Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $243,240,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $112.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

