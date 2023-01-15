Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,662 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.