Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 414 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CAT opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $258.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day moving average is $203.32.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

