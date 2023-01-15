Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,775 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

