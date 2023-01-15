Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

