The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

