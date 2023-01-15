Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.