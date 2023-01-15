Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 473,648 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,648 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.55 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

