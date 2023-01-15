Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,573 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

