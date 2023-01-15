Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,975 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $66,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $251.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.83.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

