Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,292 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

