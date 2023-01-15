U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,354 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

ZTS opened at $160.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

