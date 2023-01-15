Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

WBA stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

