Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

