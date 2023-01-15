Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

