Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chubb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $227.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

