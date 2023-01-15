Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MetLife were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,381,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,746,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 58.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

