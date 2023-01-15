Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.51.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

