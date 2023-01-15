Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $569,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $243.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

