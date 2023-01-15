KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KLA by 33.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $420.04 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $445.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

