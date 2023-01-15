Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $147,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.



