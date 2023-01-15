Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $538.37. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

