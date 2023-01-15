Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

SHW stock opened at $245.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $313.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

