Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.3 %

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.