U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,446 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.