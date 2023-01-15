Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,148 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.