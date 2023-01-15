Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1,040.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.