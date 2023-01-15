M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,999 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

