J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $92,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

