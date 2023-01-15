Atria Investments LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

