Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.8% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.