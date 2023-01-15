Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 248.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

