Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 631,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after purchasing an additional 448,852 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
