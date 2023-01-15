Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 421,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 52,567 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

