Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.33 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

